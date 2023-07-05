The government department responsible for the state's finances did not provide advice to State Growth regarding the $715 million AFL stadium deal, an inquiry heard.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson was grilled at a joint Public Accounts Committee inquiry about the level of his involvement in the stadium project.
Mr Ferguson said the project was a State Growth project, and his department's advice prior to the signing of the AFL agreement "wasn't asked for, wasn't needed".
He said State Growth has significant experience in large construction projects, was competent to make financial decisions about the AFL stadium, and could choose to seek financial advice elsewhere.
"Treasury has not been driving this project nor has it been needed by State Growth to hold their hand along the way. State Growth is perfectly capable at planning and delivering large capital projects, it is not something Treasury has needed to provide advice towards."
Mr Ferguson said Treasury did not take a formal role in the financial decision making behind the stadium, he added however that his department was kept informed about the project throughout the process.
"I would like to set the matter straight that the Treasury do provide advice to cabinet and the budget committee in respect to all these matters, particularly as the deal was emerging. Its financial needs were being met by the budget process."
When asked why he did not ask to see the AFL agreement before it was signed, and why he did not ask to provide advice, Mr Ferguson said he had faith in State Growth to make those decisions.
"I am satisfied and trust the Premier to be able to negotiate a deal in good faith. We work together, there is a lot of trust, and there is plenty of interest and involvement by me in the nature that I have described."
