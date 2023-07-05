The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston school teachers rock out in underground battle of the bands

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
July 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teachers rocked out in front of a packed house at the Royal Oak. Picture supplied by Tina Smith.
Teachers rocked out in front of a packed house at the Royal Oak. Picture supplied by Tina Smith.

You've heard of School of Rock - this is way cooler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.