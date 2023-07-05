You've heard of School of Rock - this is way cooler.
On a cold June night, just hours after finishing bus duty and marking homework, about 50 Launceston school teachers played a sold-out but strictly-secret show at the Royal Oak.
This was the first Chalkies Battle of the Bands, a rock contest featuring teacher supergroups from eight different schools.
The show's quality shocked professional musicians and, according to organiser Sam Rainbird, produced "banger after banger, hit after hit".
"Less than 20 minutes after the doors opened it felt like the roof was going to lift off," Mr Rainbird said.
"I said to the stage manager Angus Purtell 'mate can you feel the energy in this room, this is nuts'.
"It was like Woodstock '99."
The idea for the event began with a "cheeky" social media post from a Riverside High School teacher - 'our staff band is better than your staff band'.
From there, invitations were sent out on moderation day, and the progress of each school's band became a regular source of competitive banter at Northern principal meetings.
Riverside High MDT teacher Toby Musovic slaved away in the workshop making a golden trophy for the winner, and by last month, bands from Kings Meadows, Brooks, Prospect, Riverside (high and primary), Hagley Farm, Mowbray Heights and St Patrick's College were ready to deliver on the big stage.
After belting out Alone by Heart, and Guns N' Roses' Welcome to the Jungle, the Kings Meadows band featuring staff from Longford and Deloraine was deemed the clear standout.
Mr Rainbird said seeing amateur and professional musicians combine on stage in a rock concert atmosphere had brought great excitement and joy.
"Most of the schools had a combination of people with varying music skills," he said.
"It brought together people who don't usually work with each other within the schools - for example the MDT teacher is in the band, or the PE staff and English staff had to work together.
"And I wanted to make sure the people who aren't regular musicians, who aren't gigging but can play a simple beat or play the guitar, I wanted them to feel like they're playing an actual rock concert with a big crowd and a proper PA system.
"I wanted the part-time musicians to feel like rock stars."
Plans are already being discussed for next year's event.
Mr Rainbird says he's expecting a bigger event with more bands from other schools.
"There will be a next one, I'm hoping to get the colleges involved as well," he said.
"Now everyone knows what they're getting involved in, I think we'll see a level up in the production for sure."
The night raised $1300 for the Australian Childhood Foundation.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
