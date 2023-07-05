After a 20 year absence, one of the iconic Spirit of Tasmania vessels is returning to its home state's capital city.
Spirit of Tasmania II will be spending less than a month in the dry docks at Hobart's Macquarie Wharf for a spruce up.
It will undergo its two-yearly routine maintenance, for deck and hull preservation and painting, engine checks and interior repairs.
While both Spirit of Tasmania vessels usually undergo dry dock maintenance every two years in other states, such as Sydney and Melbourne, this year the choice is Hobart.
Spirit of Tasmania chief executive Bernard Dwyer said having the maintenance works done in Hobart allowed Tasmanian companies to benefit.
"Our current Spirit of Tasmania vessels remain very highly regarded on the international ship market because of our rigorous schedule of maintenance," he said.
"Tasmania has such a strong reputation for quality workmanship in the maritime sector and this lay-up provided the ideal opportunity for local companies to maintain this iconic Tasmanian ship."
The shipping service will soon have two new replacement vessels in its fleet, with the expected arrival of Spirit of Tasmania IV and V in 2024.
