The passing of the Referendum Bill in Parliament has set the stage for all Australians to have their say on the Voice by the end of this year. Now is hopefully the opportunity to put party politics aside and elevate the voices of our First Nations peoples.
Time and time again, we can look to the pages in our history to see how government policies, through deliberate action or inaction, have led to consistently poor outcomes for the world's oldest continuous culture. Despite the best intentions from governments of all persuasions in recent decades, the equity gap for Indigenous Australians continues to widen. We know that the life expectancy of an Indigenous Australian is eight years below that of other Australians; the suicide rate is two and a half times that of other Australians, and Indigenous children between the ages of 10 to 17 are around 24 times more likely to be in detention than other young people.
Most Australians would agree that the status quo is unacceptable and that we must do better as a country. Here is our chance. Of course, the Voice isn't a silver bullet that will magically fix the challenges faced by our First Nations peoples, but it is a step in the right direction to ensure better life outcomes and one that Indigenous communities across Tasmania, including here in northern Tasmanian have asked for.
The Voice provides an opportunity for Indigenous Australians to simply and reasonably give advice on laws made specifically for and about their communities. It will not have veto power nor act as a third chamber and is also far from tokenistic. In my view, there is nothing more tokenistic than supporting the recognition of First Nation peoples and falling short of providing a permanent platform to ensure their voices are heard now and for generations to come.
Much of the criticism that I am witnessing regarding the Voice is focused on the rhetoric that it will divide our country on race. This argument fails to consider that the "race power" still exists within the constitution, providing parliament with the power to make laws specifically about any group on the basis of race. This has only been used to make laws concerning our First Nations peoples. If these laws exist, it is reasonable in my mind that indigenous people have their voices heard over those laws.
On Referendum Day, my vote will hold just as much weight as every Australian who enters a polling booth, and every individual will have their personal reasons for casting their vote in the yes or no box. For me, I cast my mind to the day after, and I know for myself and many in our country, our lives will be no different, no matter the outcome. But I think about what a "Yes" will mean for Indigenous Australians: a stepping stone towards creating a fairer, more equitable future.
