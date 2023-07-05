Time and time again, we can look to the pages in our history to see how government policies, through deliberate action or inaction, have led to consistently poor outcomes for the world's oldest continuous culture. Despite the best intentions from governments of all persuasions in recent decades, the equity gap for Indigenous Australians continues to widen. We know that the life expectancy of an Indigenous Australian is eight years below that of other Australians; the suicide rate is two and a half times that of other Australians, and Indigenous children between the ages of 10 to 17 are around 24 times more likely to be in detention than other young people.