Radio Network will link all state's emergency agencies agencies

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 5 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:00am
A recommendation of an inquiry into the 2013 Dunalley bushfires was a unified government communications network. File photo
Emergency responders will begin utilising a new $763 million digital radio network across eight core state agencies, in a move that could reduce threats to the public, Police and Emergencies Minister Felix Ellis said.

