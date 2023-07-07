Big bird watching

I have just passed my first milestone at the Examiner, my first year anniversary.
Technically I have not been here all the hours that make up a working year, being part time at the beginning and end of my annual journey, but I am starting to do repeat jobs, see the same events, so a year in real terms.
I have had a companion on my journey, a tall quiet and eminently capable one, patient in the extreme.
For much of the year you would have been justified in thinking the official bird of Launceston was the crane with no fewer than five on our horizon some days, but one, the tallest and proudest has been a constant.
When we were located on the second floor, it was more of an equal companion. We have moved to the first floor recently and it is now even more impressive and powerful looking.
Our individual legacies have grown, but I will give it to the big bird, its legacy has far outstripped mine, a skeletal frame gradually becoming one of the largest buildings in the city, a wonder of wood and glass.
There was rarely a day when it failed to impress me with its scale or offer a unique, sometimes stunning view, often being the last of the sunlit features of the city.
I lament the many missed photo opportunities (and a few I dumped in the process of a busy day), but when able, I captured a short moment of its life, including horizontal rain, sweltering heat and many, many skies.
I am sure its time here is close to the end with the finishing touches near completion and its role diminishes, but I will miss my companion of a year and someone will have to climb that ladder with another vista.
- Photographer, Rod Thompson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.