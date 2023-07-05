The panic buying Fantales frenzy at a Launceston lolly shop included one customer securing a 14 kilogram haul.
Nestle announced in June the iconic Aussie chocolate would be discontinued after 93 years.
Mad Hatters Treats stock Fantales in their pick and mix wall, and owner Fiona Gibson said the news was met with panic buying.
"One gentleman brought 14 kilograms, which pretty much wiped us out," Ms Gibson said.
She said "luckily" her supplier could help keep her shop well stocked while supplies last.
"Hopefully we can continue the supply going for the next month or so while people get their fill," she said.
Fantales unique wrappers, Ms Gibson said would make it difficult for another company to produce a similar treat.
"It's the questions on the Fantales and the nostalgic, childhood memories of being on the couch watching tv whilst watching them, or while eating them on family holidays," she said.
Nestle faced manufacturing issues with their wrapping machine last year, something that also impacted the flow of other lollies such as milkos and red skins.
Ms Gibson said she still had stock of Fantales and Minties during that time, while other wrapped Nestle treats had ran out.
"It's all about the bottom line for businesses," Ms Gibson said.
"It's a bit sad that it's another iconic lolly we are losing. Any replacement is going to have to be able to wrap them to be like them."
Those left with a craving for a chocolate covered chewy caramel treat after stocks run dry, she recommended Cobber's replacement Caramel Mates would be the closest option once Fantales leave the market.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter.
