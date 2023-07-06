Evandale are looking forward to getting back on the park after a month off in NTFAW division one.
They defeated East Coast by 127 points the last time they played on June 3 but have since had byes and forfeited their round-eight match against Hillwood due to low numbers.
For their return game, the fifth-placed Eagles have a great test against second-ranked Deloraine on Friday night at 7pm.
Coach Marlie Lukic said her team was eager for their third Friday night game of the season.
"The girls are really keen to get back out there and see where we stand and see if our football has come along as much as what it feels like it has when we're out there," she said.
"We've definitely gelled much stronger as a group.
"We'll bring some new things to the table but our concentration isn't necessarily on winning. It's just playing our game of footy and building each quarter at the moment."
Lukic reflected on the how the Eagles had fared during her first year as coach.
"We're looking at a lot more linking up and second efforts and trying to move away from playing such a contested-ball (style) to try and open the game up a lot more," she said.
"We're being a lot more aggressive up forward, which has been really exciting and you can see we've posted some big scores this season, especially against Longford and East Coast."
The Eagles defeated the Tigers by 51 points in round one and 74 points in round five.
Sanja Vukoman (knee) and key forward Anabel Thomson (dislocated finger) have been sidelined with injuries which has opened up opportunities for youngsters who have stepped up.
"Taya Rice in the backline is starting to play such a fantastic game and Emily (Murphy) up forward," Lukic said.
"It's given them the space to develop their game so there are always silver linings I think."
In other matches, Meander Valley hosts Longford and Hillwood welcomes East Coast.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
