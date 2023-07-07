The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Scottsdale hosts Launceston in NTFAW premier football

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scottsdale's Alex Hall gathers the footy at the NTCA ground in a clash against Old Scotch last year. Picture by Paul Scambler
Scottsdale's Alex Hall gathers the footy at the NTCA ground in a clash against Old Scotch last year. Picture by Paul Scambler

Scottsdale will welcome Dearne Taylor back for their important home clash against Launceston on Saturday in NTFAW premier round 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.