Scottsdale will welcome Dearne Taylor back for their important home clash against Launceston on Saturday in NTFAW premier round 10.
The Magpies, who are fifth on ladder with two wins and seven losses, are one win behind South Launceston with six games to play.
Coach Mikayla Binns said the group would be doing everything they could to make the top-four.
"It's going to be a tough battle to get into finals that's for sure," she said.
"But I still think we're a chance of making it and it just depends how South go with their games as well. If we can step up and win a few it would be awesome."
Binns highlighted what was also at stake between the two teams this weekend.
The Blues are sixth with two victories and eight defeats and are coming off a 61-point loss to South Launceston.
"We're still fighting for a spot not to get relegated as well," Binns said.
"They're probably in the same boat as us and want to try and get more wins than us so I think they're going come out really tough and hard.
"We will play with bit more experience than them, they've got a lot of juniors coming through which is really good."
Binns said she would be encouraging her group to slow down and focus on executing their skills well.
The Pies are coming off a 26-point loss to Old Scotch last weekend.
"We were definitely missing Dearne, she's a big part of our midfield but it was really good to see some of the younger girls step up and play a role through the midfield," she said.
"They're all between 18 and 21 so it's pretty awesome to see them fill-in for Barn (Dearne Taylor). We probably just got outrun on the day. They were a lot quicker than us and used the ball better." c
Taylor is arguably the form player of the competition after being named Tasmania's best in their representative match loss to Queensland last weekend.
Binns was thrilled to see her teammate do well.
"I absolutely loved it, it's awesome. I'm really proud of how far she's come along and I didn't expect anything else from her really," she said.
Taylor, who also won the best on ground medal for Launceston in the NTFAW grand final, returned to the Pies during the off-season along with a slew of recruits.
Binns gave her take on how the Magpies had been going this season.
"It's a bit hit and miss, I suppose. We've lost a few good players and we've got some new girls that have never touched a footy before," she said.
"We're just continuously building and it's been really good having Barney (Taylor) back and trying to build build upon those next three or four years. So it's been hard but it's been a challenge which is good."
It hasn't all been smooth sailing on the injury front.
Binns said Kresta Davis and Maddison McDougall had both been sidelined with broken hands sustained earlier this season.
But on the bright side one of the Pies' best has made a comeback in recent weeks.
"We had Alex Hall return last week against Old Scotch, which was really good to see so she's just coming back from pregnancy," Binns said.
"She's been up in the forward line and she will make a bit of a difference in the next three or four weeks once she gets her fitness back."
In other matches, Old Scotch welcomes Old Launcestonians while Bridgenorth hosts South Launceston.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
