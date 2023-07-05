South Launceston's men are only eight goals away from breaking the 100 mark, taking on seventh-placed City Marians in Burnie this weekend.
The Suns have scored 114 and 110 goals across 16 games in the last two seasons but this year are sitting at 92 from just 10 games.
Their tally this season is more than double the next best - Queechy with 43 - while their goal difference is at an amazing 85, having only conceded seven goals.
Their goals have come from trusted and reliable sources as Kurt Budgeon (28), coach Al McBain (18) and captain Brad Buchanan (16) lead the competition's scoring.
Marians come in to Saturday's clash having won two of their past three games but have a tough run of fixtures coming up.
Like the Suns-Marians match-up, the round's three other clashes pit teams in the top four against those outside.
Fourth-placed Launceston City taking on South Burnie (sixth) shapes as an interesting encounter as both look to recover from tight losses last weekend.
The Hawks can close the gap between them and fifth-placed Smithton, with the Saints having the bye.
The other matches are the second-placed Queechy Penguins battling the eighth-ranked West Devonport and Burnie Baptist, who have recently worked their way into the top four, playing Tamar Churinga in Launceston.
Third place is well and truly up for grabs on Saturday as City Marians and West Devonport do battle.
The pair, who have faced off in several grand finals in previous years, have the same amount of ladder points - winning five games, losing four and having a draw - with only goal difference separating them.
Marians (third) have scored 29 goals and conceded 14 for a difference of 15, while West Devonport have a difference for from 25 goals scored and 21 conceded.
Smithton and Tamar Churinga will be looking to add an extra win to their tallies as they clash.
Tamar Churinga have won two and Smithton one, with the winner potentially going into fifth place on the competition's ladder.
The side currently occupying fifth is South Burnie, who have a tough ask on their hands against second-placed South Launceston.
