Meander Valley will be chasing their first win of the NTFA division one season on Saturday when they host UTAS Lions at Westbury.
First-year Suns coach Will Stoltenberg is confident the team is headed in the right direction ahead of round 12.
"Everything that's happened was to be expected with the way the season started with the draw we had and there were a couple of games early where we were a bit disappointing," he said.
"But as the season's gone on, we're just going from strength-to-strength.
"Every week, we get off the ground and the opposition give us credit for how much we've improved since last time we played them."
Stoltenberg said the playing group's commitment had been impressive despite the lack of on-field success.
"The crazy thing is with a team table on the bottom of ladder you'd think we wouldn't be getting many players on the track for training and things like that but that's always been a strength of ours," he said.
"They're starting to get the reward for that."
The Suns mentor is expecting a tough match-up with the ninth-placed Lions who they lost to by 38 points in round three.
"Uni are going to go in with confidence after beating us last time around," he said.
"But we're full of confidence as well, especially with the way we've been playing the last couple of weeks."
Meander Valley were competitive against Evandale last weekend, eventually falling 13.12 (90) to 8.11 (59).
Stoltenberg said they had a disappointing second quarter in which they were beaten five goals to two.
He highlighted they had a big last quarter but couldn't make the most of their opportunities in front of the big sticks.
The return of Matthew Brooks, who got injured in pre-season, has been helpful in recent weeks with the full-forward kicking eight majors in the past three games.
The coach noted the Suns were also getting great value from young midfielders Dylan Richards and Waylon Tatnell.
He said the youngsters had helped draw more players to the club.
"We've got 10-14 blokes that didn't do pre-season who have come during the year," Stoltenberg said.
"So it's been a building process from there every week, adding a different piece to the puzzle and we're starting to put two really good teams on the park."
The coach, who previously played for East Coast, said the division one competition was probably the strongest he'd ever seen it.
"Some weeks I look around and think 'if we're the bottom of the ladder team, gee, the other teams must be going all right'," he said.
In other matches, Lilydale hosts Old Launcestonians in a third versus fifth encounter and Old Scotch welcomes East Coast in a first versus seventh clash.
Bridport, Evandale, Perth and St Pats have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
