Rocherlea will be bolstered by the return of three players for their top-of-the-table NTFA premier clash against Hillwood on Saturday.
Gun midfielder Jordan Cousens returns after enjoying success with the Tasmanian representative team while Dakota Bannister (rolled ankle) and Corey Anderson (suspension) are also back.
Meanwhile, Hillwood be exploring different avenues to goal in forward Archie Wilkinson's (suspension) absence.
The young gun has kicked 33 majors this season.
Both coaches are anticipating wet weather for their round 12 blockbuster.
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting has a group coming off a well-earned win against Bridgenorth but which fell to South Launceston the week before.
"You want to put your best foot forward in all these big games so that come the back end of the year, you stand up against the really good teams," he said.
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce has an unbeaten team after 10 matches, including a draw against Longford.
"I really want to see us be challenged," he said.
"It's a mindset thing for our young group now.
"I'm really excited because I have a lot of respect for Rocherlea and the way they play. They're physical and have some A-graders so I'm really keen to see where we're at."
The Sharks succeeded 12.3 (75) to 7.14 (56) when the sides met in round three.
Hillwood jumped to a 23-point quarter-time lead after kicking 5.1 in the first term.
"They got a really good jump on us early doors and capitalised and we got the game back into more of an arm wrestle after quarter-time but the damage had already been done," Ponting said.
"We're obviously looking to rectify our start this time around."
Ponting spoke of how the Tigers would approach the expected wet conditions.
"It's just doing those simple things well and making sure we're getting good numbers to a contest and getting contested footy and being up-and-about," he said.
"We think we're a really good contested team. We've got some good, big bodies in there so we're looking to utilise them.
"If it's not wet and it's a bit drier, we'll look to use our run and ball movement to be able to actually break it open a bit more this time around.
"We were a bit of a one-trick pony last time we played them and that bit us in the butt."
Pearce also reflected on the opening stanza of the round-three encounter.
"It probably put them on the back foot and that's the same with every game. If you kick straight it goes a long way," he said.
"So scoreboard pressure was huge. We came to play, which was really good and hopefully we come to play again. But I'm pretty confident Rocherlea will want to bounce back from that."
The Longford versus Bracknell third versus fifth clash at Longford is another big game this weekend.
The Redlegs won by one point when they last met in round three.
The sixth versus fourth Bridgenorth and South Launceston match-up will be another one full of intrigue given the Parrots upset the Bulldogs earlier this season.
George Town will be after their second win in a row when they host Deloraine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.