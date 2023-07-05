Poor polling for yes vote alarming

THE poor polling results for the Yes vote are alarming. I am saddened by the misinformation published by those who are threatened by the idea of giving our Aboriginal citizens a say in the issues that affect their lives. All of us who have sought to help others know that the first step is always to listen to the voices of those we seek to assist. To do otherwise is to indulge in paternalism, arrogance and ignorance. After 235 years of dispossession and destruction we have managed to achieve one of the most internationally shameful outcomes for Aboriginal people. The idea that we know best for our first peoples is clearly ridiculous. We have nothing to lose with the Voice and everything to gain. There are excellent examples of the successes of the Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations in delivering customised services to the huge diversity of needs across our country. Listening to the needs of local communities through the Voice is the only way to begin the journey towards resolving our shameful neglect.
The Uluru Statement From The Heart represents an extremely thorough consultation of first nations peoples across Australia. It represents a roadmap toward a future of respect and social justice. To ignore this gift from the heart of Australia will be to continue down the road of neglect, arrogance, ignorance and international shame. We are better than this.
Stewart Millar, Launceston
EQUALITY Tasmania is disappointed by the vandalism of a digital billboard in Hobart (The Examiner, July 4).
From the start of July the billboard was scheduled to screen four messages from us affirming trans and gender diverse people.
These were in response to the anti-trans message screened from the same billboard in June.
Now, it may be weeks before our messages are seen by commuters.
But we want to assure everyone who has contributed to the cost of our billboard messages that they will be seen.
Rodney Croome, Equality Tasmania, Hobart
THE Benjamin Seeder article on the Hydro (The Examiner, June 30) was welcome but should have mentioned that in the Tasmanian context it is simply not necessary to pump water to store energy from imported solar power. That power can be used directly in our grid , turning off a portion of hydro power when solar is available, in the same manner that our own wind power is managed. The pumping of water would mean a loss of over 20 per cent due to efficiency losses, which has to be considered in energy trading costing.
The Marinus Link should be assessed on its own merits and risks. The power currently imported via Basslink is mainly coal fired and reduces our claim to be 100% renewable, and this will continue for many years as Victoria transitions from coal to firstly gas, and then to wind and/or solar. It is a fair conclusion that Tasmania would be best served by dumping the "pump hydro" proposal and the link to mainland pricing. We should be able to keep local prices at the local cost of generation, attract industry on the basis that we are 100 per cent green and cheap, and at the same time make our excess power available to the mainland providing that the costs of Marinus / Basslink actually show a benefit for Tasmania.
Malcolm Eastley, Deloraine
SO it's now 'the spirit of cricket' to boo and abuse your opponent when they legitimately bowl you out? When I was living in London in the 70's, as a female member of the MCC, I was not allowed in the Holy of Holies, aka the Long Room, on the account that I might be 'lowering the standard'. Far from the Aussies 'having to live with it', it's Lord's itself who has to live with it, namely, the thrashing if their own precious standards.
Ingrid O'Sullivan, George Town
