Poor polling for yes vote alarming

THE poor polling results for the Yes vote are alarming. I am saddened by the misinformation published by those who are threatened by the idea of giving our Aboriginal citizens a say in the issues that affect their lives. All of us who have sought to help others know that the first step is always to listen to the voices of those we seek to assist. To do otherwise is to indulge in paternalism, arrogance and ignorance. After 235 years of dispossession and destruction we have managed to achieve one of the most internationally shameful outcomes for Aboriginal people. The idea that we know best for our first peoples is clearly ridiculous. We have nothing to lose with the Voice and everything to gain. There are excellent examples of the successes of the Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations in delivering customised services to the huge diversity of needs across our country. Listening to the needs of local communities through the Voice is the only way to begin the journey towards resolving our shameful neglect.