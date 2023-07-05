Launceston Tornadoes will again be without their skipper Keely Froling for their last home double-header of the NBL1 South season.
Froling, who has been nursing an ankle injury, will rest up this weekend following her bronze-medal winning performance with the Australian Opals at the Asia Cup in the past fortnight.
But the positive is the Tornadoes have just proved they can win back-to-back games without their star player.
Launceston are coming off arguably their most successful weekend of the season.
They defeated Knox Raiders 57-55 at the State Basketball Centre and Diamond Valley Eagles 79-77 in Greensborough.
Four players hit double digits and Olivia West pulled down nine rebounds in each game.
On Friday night, the Torns take on Keilor Thunder at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium before welcoming Mount Gambier Pioneers to Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6pm.
The Torns are 14th with eight victories and 11 defeats and three games remaining.
Their chances of making the top eight are slim given Eltham Wildcats are eighth with 10 wins and nine losses.
But coach Sarah Veale isn't giving up.
"We absolutely can still make finals and it will depend on some other teams losing and winning," she said.
"But that's the thing with this season, some bottom-placed teams have beaten top-placed teams and we certainly did that on the weekend when we beat Knox.
"It's going to come right down to the wire, we just have to keep winning and if we can do that then the basketball gods will decide."
The coach said the Tornadoes put together four strong quarters in both games last weekend.
"That's part of the learning, the girls know they have to be consistent and focused for the entire game and not let fatigue get in the way of what we're trying to achieve," she said.
"With more games under your belt, the better you get at that stuff.
"That's the experience we've gained and obviously with Keely out we've had to change the way we played so it's taken a little while to gel with that as well."
Veale feels the Torns match-up well against 16th-placed Keilor who she described as quick, dynamic and physical.
The Torns will be mindful of forward Cassandra Brown and point guard Sherrie Calleia when they take on third-placed Mount Gambier.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
