David Tennant will make his Launceston debut at the Princess Theatre this July but not in person.
The acclaimed Doctor Who actor stars in one of the two award-winning productions from London's West End screening at the Earl Arts Centre in a "cinema event program".
The experience, called National Theatre Live, brings the "best of British theatre" to audiences around the globe, filming plays in London in front of a live theatre audience before optimising them for the big screen.
Through Australian screen curator company Art Screen Events, two plays will show at the Earl Arts Centre in Launceston on July 16: Fleabag, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Good, starring Tennant.
Founder Katrine Elliott launched Art Screen Events to bring exceptional theatre and cinema to Tasmania's North West Coast.
In Good, one of Britain's most powerful political plays, Tennant is John Halder, a literary academic faced with the rise of the Nazi party in 1930 Germany.
Halder - a kind, intelligent German professor - faces a world on the brink of the Second World War, and finds himself pulled into a political movement; one which ends with unthinkable consequences.
Directed by Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke, the play is an intimate retelling of C.P. Taylor's original work, and was filmed live from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.
The second of the two shows, Fleabag, is an award-winning, one-woman show which inspired the BBC's hit TV series of the same name.
Filmed live for cinemas from London's West End, the production was written and performed by Waller-Bridge, who most recently starred in the newest Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at "some sort of woman living her sort of life" - one who may seem "oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed", but that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Ms Elliott said these screenings were "the only way audiences can experience these amazing world class plays from London."
Good and Fleabag are showing at the Earl Arts Centre, Launceston, on July 16 at 2:00 and 4:00pm, respectively.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
