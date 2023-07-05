Family violence calls increase: people 'really, really need help'

Funding for family violence support and recovery services is not keeping up with demand, with more Tasmanians attempting to access support than ever before, according to support services.
Social awareness and condemnation of family violence has increased and more people are calling for help.
Engender Equality runs counselling services in North, North West and South Tasmania.
Its chief executive Alina Thomas said an increasing number of victim survivors are asking for help, and many clients arrive with increasingly complex circumstances which require more time for assistance.
She said its services were receiving a minimum of eight new referrals a week.
"People are living in distressing circumstances and managing a lot of daily stresses, on themselves and on their children, their mental health is often really fragile, and they are reaching out because they really, really need help," Ms Thomas said.
"We are in this space of really recognising family violence, of increasing our intolerance of it, and standards are slowly changing. That has been an active strategy that has been going across our community for years," she said.
"The impact of that is that more people are help-seeking."
Meanwhile, Women's Legal Centre Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel said its service was currently turning away new clients.
Further, she added that the waitlists and demand for services will likely be compounded by the soon-to-open multi-disciplinary centres, such as the Arch Centre in Launceston.
"There will be extra supports, but the rest of the service sector is still overrun and there are still some really long waitlists," she said.
Recent budget estimates figures obtained from Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jo Palmer show lengthy waiting times for specialist support services in Tasmania.
In March, organisations such as Engender Equality, Yemaya (in the North) and Laurel House (in the North West) and the Sexual Assault Support Service (in the South) each had a minimum two week wait time, with one organisation's average wait time sitting at six months.
"It means that services like ours are full. We are not able to move people out of services at the same rate as the numbers that are accessing the services."
In terms of funding, Ms Thomas said the service received a funding rise in 2016, and again in 2020 due to COVID-related funding.
She said the organisation was not seeing a decrease to its annual income, but would like to see an increase to ensure more support could be offered.
"We are really hopeful that the government will continue to look where the demand is within the community, and will allocate resources according to that demand."
Yemaya Women's Support Service counsellor Chris said the demand was the highest it has ever been.
"A lot of services are working very hard to meet the need, but as the conversation increases, the need rises and we just need to have a flexible and open approach to that," Chris said.
"In the short term we need to look at the areas of need and fund services appropriately so that we can respond to those needs, whether it be crisis support services, case management, or the medium to long term counselling and support that we offer," she said.
"We could do with more funding. The demand is increasing and to meet the need we need more workers."
She said waiting times were managed with an active-holding response, where anyone requesting help still received brief intervention.
"We respond to every call that we get in a thoughtful and thorough way, and although we have a waiting list we offer people regular calls so they can debrief and know that we care."
Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jo Palmer said the state government has invested $100 million to implement Survivors at the Centre, which is the third Family and Sexual Violence Action Plan.
"There's no doubt that more people than ever are coming forward to report family and sexual violence and to seek the help they need to enter safety and recover," she said.
"The plan includes five-year contracts and a 37 per cent increase in recurrent core funding for Tasmania's nine specialist family and sexually violence services, providing greater certainty and capacity to respond to demand over the longer term."
This includes Engender Equality, Anglicare's Relationship Abuse of an Intimate Nature program, Catholic Care's Safe Choices program, Yemaya Women's Support Service, the Sexual Assault Support Service, Laurel House, the Australian Childhood Foundation and the Family Violence Counselling and Support Service.
Ms Palmer said $11.774 million from the 2021-2023 National Partnership on Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence funding round would support frontline community sector workers and innovative perpetrator programs.
She said it will support up to 24.6 new FTE jobs.
Tasmania was recently allocated $1.4 million as part of the recent National Partnership on Family, Domestic, and Sexual Violence funding round.
This provided additional funding to help services such as Yemaya for a specialist outreach counsellor for rural Northern Tasmania, to Women's Legal Service Tasmania to provide financial literacy and counselling education, to Laurel House for administration and case management work related to the Arch Centre, and for training frontline workers on MARAM risk assessment tools.
