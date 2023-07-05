Josh Partridge was our man on the ground at North Hobart Oval while Rob Shaw and Brian Allen put their feet up and watched from afar.
Well that's what they would have liked to do but the NTFA footy and NPL soccer were calling and there were some cracking games on that front too.
Anyway, Parto's games were the main event so on Wednesday we gave them the attention they deserved.
Partridge takes us through Sam Siggins' incredible snap goal to take the Tassie men to a 9.8 (62) to 7.13 (55) win in front of 7189 passionate fans.
Siggins ended up winning the Lefroy Medal as Tasmania's best player.
Partridge also offers insight into the women's match which Queensland won 8.7 (55) to 5.6 (36).
Vice-captain and Scottsdale player Dearne Taylor was named Tasmania's best.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
