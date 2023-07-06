Launceston runs on the chimes of its clock tower which bongs on the hour and every fifteen minutes.
Its striking red brick building and central location make it a key landmark in the heart of the city's Central Business District.
But what is the history of this unique building?
Marion Sargeant from the Launceston Historical Society said that the current building replaced a much hated and ugly tower that was likened to "pepper pot."
People thought was it was "ugly and looked unfinished" and there was "a lot of criticism and terrible things written about it," she said.
READ MORE: Which suburb has Tassie's best tap water?
Ms Sargeant even found an old Launceston Examiner article suggesting that the building be destroyed and rebuilt "with greater pretensions to architectural symmetry and artistic taste."
In 1907, the Australian Natives Association, made up of people born in Tasmania, held an exhibition to raise funds for a new tower which would also have a clock.
By 1908, new plans were drawn up for a tower that was 16 feet higher than the original. In 1909, Launceston had beautiful new tower with a clock and five bells manufactured in England.
READ MORE: Tasmanian young gun locked in for AFL debut
A plaque at the bottom of the building commemorates the the first centenary of the City of Launceston which took place in the reign of King Edward VII,
Ms Sargeant said that a lot of people miss an interesting feature of the building placed on the top of the roof.
While most weather vanes take the shape of a rooster, the one on the post office is shaped like a postman being chased by a dog.
The post office building remains a much loved feature of the city.
Here's what some of the city's residents also had to say.
Nina who lives close enough to hear it at home says it's part of Launceston's charm.
"We don't mind it. You kind of get used to it and it's part of the charm of living in town."
"I don't mind the reminder of the time throughout the day."
"As long as it's not going all through the night, I don't find it to be a problem"
"It's nice having these old buildings in Launceston to be able to keep them and celebrate them and keep the tradition of them going."
Paul, who works close to the tower, runs his schedule by the clock's chimes
Paul, who runs the Green Bean cafe on Cimitiere Street, says that he hears the clocks "all the time."
"In the morning, I run myself by that clock," he said.
"Early in the morning, it just runs on the hour. So I know if I'm behind time, on time. I hear that go, [and] I know what time it is."
People like it's uniqueness, he said.
Bob, who was born in Launceston, says it should be World Heritage listed if it isn't already.
Bob grew up with the clock and said that even people on the mainland know about it.
"Do you live anywhere near that clock?" he's often been asked.
Bob says that loves the accuracy of the clock. "It's never been any more than two minutes slow or two minutes fast."
"As far as I'm concerned, it's part of Launceston. I don't think it should be touched at anytime."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.