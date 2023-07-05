Launceston City coach Daniel Syson spared a thought for his opposite number as he reflected on an eye-catching win against one of the state's in-form sides.
Since a narrow loss to double-chasing Devonport, Clarence have beaten South Hobart, Kingborough and Launceston United and boast one of the most exciting strike partnerships in the state in Argentinian Xuan Cappellino and Canadian Ryley Wishart, adding extra weight to City's impressive 3-1 win on Saturday. While delighted with his own team, Syson heaped praise on Clarence coach Brett Pullen.
"I think any coach in the NPL should take a good look at the way Brett conducts himself and how gracious he is in victory and defeat," he said "As a first-year coach, he's someone who has really stood out to me in the way he conducts himself."
City welcomed Brazilian import Washington Filho into their squad and won the game with two goals from Toby Simeoni plus a Will Humphrey penalty.
"I am extremely pleased with the performance and the mental application to some changes we made and the attitude of the players after a few weeks," Syson said.
"There was a lot of external noise after three losses on the bounce and mentally it's a tough place to be. The facts are that Clarence won't lose many more this season, they are a very strong side and have one of the best players in the league in their new import (Wishart). So I'm really proud and happy of my players."
On Sunday, fifth-placed City travel across town to face a United side fresh off a 4-1 derby defeat at Riverside.
"The United game will be a tough fixture, it's never easy at their ground," Syson added. "We need to show consistency and even more ruthlessness in the final third to build on last week."
At Windsor Park, United looked at their best when new Canadian winger Jaeden Mercure was combining with English striker David Owusu although it was Angelo Amato who claimed their second-half consolation goal with a cool finish.
However, midfield regular Aidan Rigby will face suspension after collecting a red card midway through the second half.
Riverside have announced the return of Aaron Kidmas, a popular defender who scored a memorable late winner in a 2-1 derby win at City in 2020 before joining FQPL1 side Logan Lightning in Queensland.
"Aaron is a tremendous talent with proven ability at the highest level (and) further adds to the attacking threat of our NPL squad," Olympic said on Facebook.
Kidmas is the brother of Cavaliers netballers Eunice and Esther.
Facing South Hobart at Darcy Street, Olympic will hope to field Nicholas Pechenyi alongside fellow imports Adrian Anthony and Andre Chamusca plus Northern Championship graduates Henry Cook and Gedi Krusa who both scored in the win against United.
Launceston United's grip on the Women's Super League title is being wrenched away by a rampant South Hobart side.
Having already ended United's Statewide Cup defence, the Darcy Street outfit have their sights set on the prized double and remain unbeaten, enjoying a 10-point buffer with eight fixtures remaining.
Since a tight cup final loss and creditable league draw against their main rivals, United's form has dipped, losing twice and only victorious at bottom-placed Taroona through a scrambled injury-time winner.
Saturday's 3-2 reverse at Kingborough summed up their frustrations as Nick Rawlinson's side came from behind to lead only to head home pointless as the game went goalless for an hour and then saw five in 14 crazy minutes. The familiar names of Dani Gunton and Lucy Smith were on the scoresheet after new signing Angel Ikeda has scored on her debut the previous week.
With the top and bottom sides well away from the pack, mid-table is becoming increasingly congested.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
