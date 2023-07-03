The Examiner
Sco & Co. and The Lifebuoy Cafe transforms to Tassie holiday hotspot

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 5 2023 - 1:40pm, first published July 4 2023 - 4:30am
Jacqui Viney at Sco. & Co. and the Lifebouy Cafe in St Helens. Picture by Phillip Biggs
For two decades, The Quail Street Emporium on Tassie's East Coast was a home for esoteric antiques - but in two short years it has evolved into a booming cafe business with the "best breakfast in town".

