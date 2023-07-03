For two decades, The Quail Street Emporium on Tassie's East Coast was a home for esoteric antiques - but in two short years it has evolved into a booming cafe business with the "best breakfast in town".
Now named Sco & Co. and The Lifebuoy Cafe, the St Helens shopfront has become a hotspot for tourists and locals, bringing in almost double the business thanks to an aesthetic and culinary shake up.
Situated on Quail Street, the renamed shop took what was a small fixture of its original antique store - a tiny cafe and kitchen - and placed it centre stage, making cafe culture its main selling point.
New owner Jacqui Viney, who took the reins of the business in 2021, said the "few small changes" to the cafe's offering had a sweeping effect.
"It's been a gentle evolving process from what the previous owner wanted of the business, and mainly that was because I didn't have the expertise she did in antiques, so that part of the business disappeared," Ms Viney said.
"I took over and changed things to keep most of what she enjoyed about the business but also to focus on my strengths.
"And, really, I don't think we can underestimate how much people love breakfast - that's why the business has become so successful."
Ms Viney took the reins from her friend, Jane Chapman, and since the cafe has almost doubled its previous record of 240 meals a day.
Ms Chapman had originally opened The Quail Street Emporium 22 years ago as a pure antiques store before her daughter and Ms Viney suggested adding a coffee machine and a kitchen with home-cooked-style meals.
That first iteration of the Lifebuoy Cafe was a fledgling version of what was to come.
After Ms Chapman retired in 2021, having run the cafe for almost 20 years, Ms Viney, who had worked at the establishment on and off over the two decades, took over.
"I'd started the cafe with her all those years ago and she rang me and offered it to me," Ms Viney said.
"I think she knew that I would love it as much as she always has."
Over the next two years, Jacqui reshaped the cafe into a family business - two of her children and her husband assist in the operations - and brought a "whole new world of knowledge" to the cafe with a series of international chefs.
With remnants of Ms Chapman's antique collecting, the Lifebuoy has become a trendy, pastel eatery with a nautically-themed interior of ship wheels, seafaring portraiture and old fashioned pressure gauges.
It's also now home to a second store, Sco. & Co., Ms Viney's daughter Madeline Cannon's clothing business, which sells chic, modern decor and winter wear.
Sco. & Co. and the Lifebuoy Cafe has "the same feel as Jane wanted it stared; built on a shoestring with a quirky nature," Ms Viney said.
"But it has changed, and that was a gentle evolution," she said.
"Jane's very proud of what we've accomplished and I think that it's a reflection of the bigger picture on the East Coast; things are changing and it's exploding.
"People want to be here, and they love breakfast."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
