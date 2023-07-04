The Examiner
Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service gives alarming evidence at prison inquiry

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 4 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Lea-Anne Carter and Hannah Phillips from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service face the Legislative Council Sessional Committee of Craig Farrell, Jane Howlett, Rosemary Armitage, Tania Rattray, Megan Webb and Robert Valentine. Picture by Paul Scambler
A man bitten by another inmate in prison had to wait three days before being tested for hepatitis B and getting treatment, a lawyer from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service has told a parliamentary inquiry into imprisonment and youth detention.

