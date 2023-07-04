The North has remained popular with visitors despite an off season spook statewide to the tourism industry.
Tasmania's accommodation sector is showing signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels leading into the winter period, and the Tasmanian Hospitality Association Hotel Occupancy Report for May backed the sentiment.
While 64.46 per cent of available rooms across the state were filled, the North lead the way with 70.01 per cent. The south had slightly lower levels, while the North-West was just above half filled.
The statewide figure is 8.3 per cent lower than in May of last year and more reflective of rates in 2016-2019.
Major events was one drawcard for visitors to the region, with Agfest, the Australian Music Theatre Festival and Supercars all on.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said there was no science behind why the North topped the state, however major events spread across different weekends had kept the industry busy.
She said smaller gatherings, such as those from service clubs, also boosted numbers.
"Deloraine has had a range of service clubs having small get togethers, and there was one weekend where Deloraine was packed," Ms Mallett said.
"If there's a group of 20 here, 30 there and they're staying in a small town, eating out they're supporting operators.
"They're also getting a great experience in the winter because it's not crowded and they gain full access to everything."
THA chief executive Steve Old also said it was vital the state government continued to invest in events and conferences during the typically quieter months to ensure people visited the state.
Meanwhile, Tasmania's international are half of pre-COVID numbers.
Tourism Tasmania along with Tourism Australia were in China, Ms Mallett said, to share that the state and nation were open for business.
She said those visitors were the biggest cohort they had yet to see return in strong numbers.
"The Chinese market is only now starting to build momentum," she said.
"We know they don't spend long in Tasmania but they cram a lot in because they love all the experiences we have on offer.
"We are really hoping the 'Say G'Day' campaign encourages them to come back."
The THA hasn't released June's figures, however Ms Mallett said she was hearing "surprisingly" positive feedback from operators so far.
Meanwhile, the Tassie Scallop Fiesta is an event that will encourage people to visit the region for July, she said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
