When it comes to maintaining your health, trust the experts Advertising Feature

North West Dentals new hygienist, Kate Phillips. Picture supplied.

The team at North West Dental are delighted to welcome their new hygienist, Kate Phillips.



With more than fifteen years of industry experience, Kate has undertaken further education by participating in different courses, and in the last two years has become an oral wellness hygienist.

"I look not just at the mouth as the focus, but at the person behind the teeth. I bring a different kind of education and training to what a hygiene role previously was known as," she said.

"The link between gum disease and overall health is well known now, so we're looking at all of the different elements: if they have diabetes, if they're on medication, lifestyle, diet, and with that info we can work out risk factors based on the characteristics of their life."

Dr Richard Wang, owner and dentist of North West Dental, believes that Kate will be an asset to their business.

"She goes that extra mile in patient care, especially when it comes to looking at bacteria," he said.

"Most dental issues and problems stems from infections, pain or swelling, which all comes down to the bacteria count in your mouth.



"For example, in your house, you tidy every day, and you do a spring clean every month. It's the same with your mouth. If you have a high bacteria count, of course, that's going to lead to problems. We call it preventative dentistry."

Kate was the first in Australia to have her qualifications and said that she loves the fact that there are practices that all work cohesively together.

"The mouth is the gateway to the rest of the body - everything you do begins in the mouth," she said.

Kate said that it's nice to know that there's a community behind her at North West Dental that she can bounce ideas off of.

"We come with our own education and interests. Dentistry has a stigma of being a fearful place and you only go because you have to - unfortunately, those patients are the ones that really need to come in for dental health," she said.

"Dentistry has come such a long way. What I've wanted to achieve is t have a comfortable, welcoming, friendly environment, whilst giving patients the opportunity to understand all treatment options to make their own decisions based upon their individual circumstances."

Richard said that if he had one wish this year, it would be to have another wonderful clinician to join their amazing team at North West Dental.

"My wish has come true. Bridging the gap between what Kate knows as a hygienist and what we know as dentists makes it easier to support each other."