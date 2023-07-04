The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ravenswood community comes together to celebrate NAIDOC week

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Gardner of St Leonards with one year olds Laymina and Tameteaat at the Starting Point Neighbourhood House Ravenswood NAIDOC week event. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Lucy Gardner of St Leonards with one year olds Laymina and Tameteaat at the Starting Point Neighbourhood House Ravenswood NAIDOC week event. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Members of the Ravenswood community came together on Tuesday to share and celebrate Indigenous culture this NAIDOC week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.