Members of the Ravenswood community came together on Tuesday to share and celebrate Indigenous culture this NAIDOC week.
Starting Point Neighbourhood House (SPNH) Ravenswood and Connected Beginnings Kanamaluka Collective joined forces to host a Kipli & Kani family event for the local community to showcase Tasmanian Aboriginal culture.
The Kipli & Kani event, which means "food and talk" in the Tasmanian Aboriginal language, is an innovative initiative aiming to connect Aboriginal children with their local community.
Connected Beginnings Lutruwita Kanamaluka Collective project officer Wytarna Leonard said the event was an important part of celebrating NAIDOC week and building community spirit, now and into the future.
"Today is about bringing the community together, so we can celebrate and empower everyone for the better," Mrs Leonard said.
"As this year's NAIDOC week theme is For Our Elders, it is important to connect our younger generation with the knowledge of our elders.
"We also want to connect our community to some of the local services on offer and give them the information to have a voice and support the education and development of future generations."
SPNH Ravenswood manager Nettie Burr said the purpose of the event was to celebrate and educate anyone interested in Indigenous culture.
"There's a range of activities on offer here today, including a free barbecue, face painting, information stalls, free health checks, and hearing checks, as well as many cultural activities," Ms Burr said.
"This is the fourth or fifth time we have run this event, and each year it gets better and better with more people getting involved.
"It's crucial for everyone to feel like they belong and it's nice to see our community come together, share, learn about Indigenous culture, and most importantly, have fun."
