The Ukrainian war may be a world away from Windsor Park, but is rarely far from the thoughts of Riverside Olympic's latest import Nicholas Pechenyi.
Although the 20-year-old was born and bred in New York and moved to Miami, he has been a regular visitor to his ancestral homeland.
"I want to keep the culture going so know how to read, write and speak Ukrainian which is a big motivation for me with what is going on in the country right now," said Pechenyi, whose family migrated from Ukraine before he was born.
"It makes me grateful for what I have - the basics in life, like a roof over my head, food and my family and friends."
"It is hard for me when I'm in Florida because my family is always watching the news and it's not a happy story. I try not to watch the news much because I worry about my family there.
"I try to use that as motivation to push me to get to where I want to be because football is my life. This is what I choose to do and I want to keep climbing the ladder and playing at the highest level."
At 197 centimetres and playing up front, Pechenyi evokes comparisons with his compatriot, former Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and Chelsea star Andriy Shevchenko, but chooses another enigmatic striker as his inspiration.
"I look up to (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, he is my idol. I like his personality and also the way he plays the game. He is the best. Shevchenko was good too though and was part of a big era in Italian football."
Attracted to Riverside by coach Helder Dos Santos Silva, Pechenyi said he is yet to lock in his niche role.
"I try to be as versatile as possible. I spoke with Helder for a long time, he has been my mentor and he is trying to turn me into being a versatile striker where I can be a targetman, or make diagonal runs, or hold up play, or run in behind and just be an all-round striker."
Pechenyi adds to the NPL Tasmania's international flavour alongside teammates from Lithuania, Portugal and Canada and up against participants from Guinea, South Sudan, Chile and Italy in last week's derby against Launceston United.
A minor strain saw him taken off early against Devonport and he missed the 4-1 win over United but expects to start at South Hobart on Saturday.
"I chose to sit that last game out because I don't want it to be a long-term injury. It's important to be smart and take care of your health."
He added: "It's beautiful here. I feel very connected to nature. Back home is more of a city life with lots of people. I like the new scenery here. I like it that football takes me to these places."
