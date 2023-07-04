A Launceston family's huge donation has helped bump The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal tally towards $30,000.
The appeal, which is aiming to raise $80,000 for four Launceston charities, has been boosted by an $8000 donation from the Robert Fergusson Family Foundation.
The Robert Fergusson plumbing and electrical business operated in Tasmania for about 70 years before selling in 2007.
By that time, it had established a two-decade history of donating to The Examiner's two major appeals.
The foundation has continued that tradition in the 15 years since.
"This time of year particularly, and prior to Christmas, there's a lot of need in the community, a lot of homelessness," foundation director Mary Fergusson said.
"At this time of the year with cold weather biting, people are finding it difficult to heat their homes and put dinner on the table and pay the expenses.
"We like to donate to this appeal because it services four charities which help the local community."
Money raised in the appeal will be shared evenly between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
This year's appeal has already received thousands of dollars in anonymous donations from businesses and residents across Northern Tasmania.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
