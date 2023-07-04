Australian tourists are still choosing their backyard over international destinations this winter, with Tasmania's East Coast experiencing a steady influx of holidaymakers.
The East Coast - with its world-class sites like Bay of Fires, Freycinet and Wineglass Bay - is traditionally a summer destination, but tourism experts say the "crystal blue days" of winter are enticing travellers in the wake of COVID and pricey international flights.
CEO of East Coast Tasmania Tourism Grace Keath said the sunny side of Tassie's visitor numbers had been "excellent", and although people were slowly going back to overseas travel, their decisions were being coloured by airfares and uncertainty.
"International flights are really expensive at the moment, but travelling here in Tassie, people can get excellent deals," Ms Keath said.
"Things like staying at five-star locations on the East Coast in the winter are cheaper than just airfares to Europe or Asia."
Flight prices have risen as high as 50 per cent more than pre-COVID levels in some instances, leaving many Australians weighing up a choice between a national or international holiday.
Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data for total overseas arrivals and departures reflect the trend: the number of trips in and out of Australia has steadily increased since the lows of the pandemic. Still, it has yet to reach its 2019 pre-COVID heights.
Short term accommodation manager Emily Elmere - who oversees 70 properties across Tasmania with her business Younique Stays - said the affordable pricing in winter was keeping visitor numbers high in places like St Helens.
"Winter has been quite full - we're half capacity currently which are surprisingly good numbers for this time of year," Ms Elmere said.
"A couple years ago, pre-COVID, you would be looking at occupancy rates dropping down well below during the winter than what we're at now."
Ms Elmere said international flight prices and marketing about Tasmania's holiday destinations were the major contributors in the high occupancy rates.
But the unexpected higher numbers of tourists in winter has also been attributed to investment in the East Coast - namely additions to the region's offering like the world-class St Helens mountain biking trails.
Tourist Brad Cooper, who travelled from his home in the Gold Coast with his wife and two children, stayed at a property in St Helens, and said others like him were taking the affordability into account.
"For most people the cost of airfares to get down here isn't a hurdle and we're paying not very much to stay at remarkable places," he said.
"People are recovering from COVID and it's that certainty of being able to travel internally without any hassle that is a great incentive.
However, despite the good signs of another strong winter after the pandemic's effect on the travel philosophy, August and beyond projections are indicating they will return to pre-COVID levels.
Ms Keath said what needed to be done to continue the economic growth of the coast was a permanent change of how we travel and think about our own place, especially for Tasmanians.
"We encourage people to come down for the winter because people can have those experiences they get abroad," she said
"It's beautiful here; we've got the best winter weather in Tassie."
"It's a really fabulous winter destination."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
