A Northern playground is being demolished in the first week of July because of safety concerns.
The Beauty Point play structure will be decommissioned and removed after a recent safety assessment deemed it "unsuitable", West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl says.
She said parts of the equipment suffered corrosion making it unrepairable and unsafe for use.
Councillor Holmdahl said the nearby see-saw swing would remain and would receive maintenance.
The next closest playground is at Miners Park in West Street, Beaconsfield.
A new playground is part of the Beauty Point Foreshore Master Plan, and the equipment is expected to be in place late this year.
"The new equipment has been ordered and will be installed as soon as possible," Cr Holmdahl said.
Last year, the Rotary Club of West Tamar and West Tamar Club worked with the council to jointly fund a fully fenced all abilities playground.
Meanwhile, Beauty Point residents recently appealed to the council for urgent action on the foreshore redevelopment.
The 600 signature petition included wanting work on a new playground.
Don Sutherland, who sits on the Beauty Point Foreshore Redevelopment Group, said the council was finally responding positively to what the group had been saying for a long time.
"The challenge now for the council is to respect Beauty Point residents' requests for a new playground to be completed by summer and at least some progress made on the seawall," Mr Sutherland said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
