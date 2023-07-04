Tech savvy and handy at developing software - they're not the qualities that usually come to mind when thinking of farmers.
But one Oatlands wool farmer who has embraced technological change said the old stereotypes about agriculture need to be thrown out, as land businesses all over the state embrace labour-saving devices and apps.
James McShane, who has been running his mixed merino wool, cattle and forestry farm near Oatlands for the past 15 years, is one of several Tasmanian farmers that have embraced technologies that are transforming the industry at a critical time of labour and skills shortages.
From designing an app to track livestock inventories to remote sensing technology that can estimate the weight of his sheep, Mr McShane believes the right technology can save farmers huge amounts of time and money.
"From a farm management point of view, being eventually in a position where I'll be able to pursue other interests and have our farming business ticking away without me, or largely without me, that's sort of a goal," he said.
Hi app, Farmware, went towards that, helping him manage and maintain inventories across the business.
But innovations are changing the business, he said, from tracing technology to innovations that could eliminate the need for shearers.
With a recent report showing that up to 100,000 Tasmanian jobs could be affected by advances in artificial intelligence and automation technology, agriculture is one of the industries that will be affected.
But that is not something to be feared, said Ian Sauer, president of the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers' Association.
"We're not seeing an exodus of labour from the farms. We're seeing an increase," he says.
"There's a whole heap of automation that is coming into the agricultural sector, and the issue is that it's absolutely imperative that we can find these innovative processes because it's tough to find labour," Mr Sauer said.
After the onset of the pandemic, the young backpacker workforce the sector relied upon disappeared, creating critical skills shortages and even threatening production.
These shortages have improved since the worst of the pandemic but are still present.
He said some transformational technologies already being seen in Tasmania included automated irrigation and fertilizing systems, autonomous, self-driving combines, harvesters and tractors, and robots that can spend all day in the orchards picking cherries and berries.
He said the biggest driver for these changes was labour shortages, but it was also about improving the bottom line.
One technology that Mr McShane is excited about is a protein injection that can prompt wool to weaken on the sheep, allowing it to be pulled off.
This could substantially reduce the need for shearing when there's a critical shortage of skilled and qualified shearers, Mr McShane said.
Some other technologies just around the corner that he said could transform his business included animal tags that track livestock- even allowing them to be traced if they are stolen - and remote sensing technology.
These remote-sensing apps can track sheep mobs and provide fairly accurate estimations of each animal's weight.
That technology would allow Mr McShane to track each animal's health and diet remotely and could shave a whole day off his weekly work hours.
All of which helps to improve the bottom line and gets food and fibre to the customer cheaper, Mr Sauer said.
