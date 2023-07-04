According to a mid-year agricultural report, chips are back on the menu as potato volumes return close to normal across the state.
The Rural Bank's Australian Agriculture Mid-Year Outlook 2023 Report showed that potato harvests had returned closer to average over the past quarter; however, production remains hampered following a challenging six-month period for producers.
Rural Bank agribusiness development head Andrew Smith said later plantings across parts of Tasmania are struggling with a lack of sunlight due to shorter days.
"This is expected to have a negative impact on yields over the back half of the year," Mr Smith said.
"As a result, total supply is expected to remain slightly below average, which will keep prices slightly elevated despite relatively steady domestic demand at both a consumer and food-service level."
Mr Smith said similar conditions are expected in Victoria and other key vegetable crops.
"This follows a challenging period during the first half of the year as production recovered from flood and storm events that impacted several vegetable crops, including tomatoes, potatoes, and onions.
"Favourable water storage levels are expected to drive increased planting across most key varieties, while it's hoped that the forecast drier weather conditions will reduce weather-related risks to production."
Overall, Mr Smith said the consumer should benefit as fruit and vegetable prices are expected to ease compared to the last six months but remain above average.
"A higher Australian dollar is also expected to weigh on the competitiveness of Australian agricultural exports, but overall, we expect marginal impact with our dollar still sitting below historical averages," he said.
"In terms of input costs, the recent welcome rebound observed in both net migration and working visa approvals is helping to alleviate labour shortages, particularly across the agricultural sector, with a general easing of fertiliser prices and pandemic-induced supply chain issues also welcome, with these reduced input costs supporting grower margins amidst the broader decline in commodity prices seen across the first half of 2023.
"A positive for Australian farmers is that global bulk and container shipping rates have now returned to pre-pandemic levels as the slowdown in global economic activity softens freight demand, and we continue to see trade relations between China and Australia improving."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.