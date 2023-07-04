A new mural painted by Indigenous artists and locals was unveiled at Beaconsfield District Health Service on Tuesday as part of this week's NAIDOC celebrations.
Beaconsfield District Health Service Director of Nursing Niki Hotmer said the mural was instigated after she spoke to the local Indigenous community about how to make the hospital more welcoming to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"After the pandemic, we wanted a way to bring the community together here, especially the local Aboriginal community, as there are certain challenges that may prevent them from feeling comfortable to receive care," she said.
"We wanted to create a visual reminder that everyone is welcome here at the hospital.
"Beaconsfield is a very small community, yet we had such strong community involvement in creating this beautiful mural."
Department of Health social worker and Tasmanian Aboriginal Melissa Carter said unveiling the murals during NAIDOC week was important.
"Acknowledging and celebrating our culture is so important, and NAIDOC week is an opportunity to do this," Ms Carter said.
"We're very proud to be able to share our culture with everyone, and that's what today is about - inviting anyone and everyone into the space and working together."
The mural opening was celebrated with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, as well as a morning tea held in the Day Centre.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Lyndell Williams said she and her children, Tabitha, Casper, Vallynn, Walloce, and Grimleigh Williams, enjoyed creating the mural, saying it was important for young people to learn from their elders.
"Growing up, I didn't get many opportunities to connect with elders and learn about my culture, so it is really nice to have my children participate in something like this," Ms Williams said.
"It is important for Tasmanian Aboriginals to be included and celebrated in our communities.
"Plus, the kids all really enjoyed creating this mural and having it proudly on display."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.