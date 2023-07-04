The 74-year-old man hit by a car at Invermay on June 30 has died in hospital, police say.
The man was hit by a Mercedes sedan on Invermay Road about 5am that morning, and suffered serious injuries in the crash including those to the head and was initially taken to the Launceston General Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Inspector Craig Fox said in the moments leading up to the crash it appeared the man was "trying to do the right thing" by clearing a tyre from the road.
Inspector Fox also said officers who rendered first aid required counselling after discovering the "traumatic" scene and the driver of the car had cooperated with police investigations.
Police offered their condolences to his family, and said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anybody with dash camera footage of the "gold/silver" Mercedes sedan driving near Invermay Road about 5am on Friday, June 30 should contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 and reference job number 20-30062023.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
