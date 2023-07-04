The Examiner
Police confirm death of man hit by a car on Invermay Road, Invermay

By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:18am
The 74-year-old man hit by a car at Invermay on June 30 has died in hospital, police say.

