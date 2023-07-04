The mid-winter Tassie Scallop Fiesta is moving up a notch to dish up igloo dining.
The unusual experience looks to reverse the idea of a long table lunch, to instead serve a series of short, round table meals.
Tassie Scallop Fiesta director Tony Scott said the tables would be inside igloos catering for up to eight people at a time.
"It will be quite an exclusive type of experience," Mr Scott said.
Nadine Goodyer of Nadine at Piper's will be catering the service, which will be accompanied by premium Tamar region wines.
The Bridport event return for July 30 to coincide with the start of the annual scallop season.
"We were looking for something to bring life and colour to Bridport when there's usually not a lot of social or economic activity," Mr Scott said on how the fiesta first started.
He said Tasmanians had already shown strong support for winter events, such as Dark Mofo.
"So rug up, get ready and come out of your shell," he said.
The state government has chipped in with $50,000 over three years to 2024 to support the event.
While this year's fiesta has partnered with Clover Hill Wines.
The fiesta will feature scallop splitting competitions and scallop pie judging, along with a smogasbord of Tasmanian gourmet products and wines.
Attendees must pre-purchase tickets for this year's event as there will be no gate sales. Entry for children under 16 is free.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.tassiescallopfiesta.com.au/
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
