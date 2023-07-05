Name a sporting event that starts and finishes at midnight.
It's a trivia question that would stump many but not those who love equestrian endurance competitions.
Tassie enjoyed great results from the Tom Quilty Gold Cup - the national championships - at Queensland's Stirling Crossing Endurance Complex in the past fortnight.
With head torches, 182 riders from all over the world hit the dusty trail at midnight, aiming to complete a 160-kilometre course within 24 hours.
There were five legs - two 44km sections as well as 32km, 24km and 16km segments - with vet checks between them.
Sheffield's Dylan Stevens and Devonport's Alexa Parker, both 15, took home third and seventh in the junior category.
Riding Aloha Desert Thor, Stevens finished the course in 11:35.27 hours.
Parker, riding Highland View Mustang Sally, completed it in 14:39.38 hours.
Dylan's mum Carolyn Foley-Jones said it was a massive achievement for the teenagers.
"There were tears everywhere, it was crazy," said.
"Our expectation was just to get them around. We just wanted to get them their first Quilty buckle, it's everything in our sport.
"Then for Dylan to achieve third junior was just amazing, we thought he was in fifth place there for a while."
Riders follow arrows and go over all sorts of terrain during the various sections in their quest to complete the course and earn a Quilty buckle.
"It's a matter of riding your horse to the conditions and knowing where your horse is at and what speed they can travel at," Foley-Jones said.
"Making sure you don't go fast over the rocky ground because then you can get a lameness."
Vets check a horse's heartrate to make sure it is under 60 beats per minute and there are checks to ensure they are eating and drinking enough.
Riders also trot their horse in front of vets to ensure it's not lame and there are no abnormalities.
There's a big assessment at the end made by a trio of vets.
"It's very hard to get through," Foley-Jones said.
Staverton's Debbie Grull also competed but was ruled out after 40km after a rock got stuck in Lauralyn Notorious' foot and caused a stone bruise.
If she got through, it would have been the 11th Quilty buckle for Lauralyn Notorious and would have equaled the record for most buckles.
Stevens and Parker qualified for nationals at the state titles in Scottsdale last year by riding 160km.
Foley-Jones said the team trained in all conditions to prepare for the shift from the cold Tassie winter to the 27-degree Queensland heat.
The next big equestrian endurance event is the Lockhart Challenge in Lebrina later this month.
