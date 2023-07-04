With the Tasmanian State League seniors having the weekend off due to the Tasmanian representative game, the focus was on the NTFA and local football leagues.
The biggest goal-kicking movement came in the NTFA's division one reserves competition, with Lilydale's Jordan Harris kicking 10 to jump to the top of the table.
The Examiner newspaper will be running the leading goal-kickers from both competitions in Wednesday's edition for the remainder of the footy season.
Seniors (bye last week)
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
All information is from PlayHQ as of July 4.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
