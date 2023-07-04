The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NTFA's first mum-daughter umpires Sally Gates, Tillie Williams shine in spotlight

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've been to Bridgenorth's past two NTFAW matches, you might have noticed history being made between the goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.