If you've been to Bridgenorth's past two NTFAW matches, you might have noticed history being made between the goals.
Sally Gates and Tillie Williams are understood to be the first mother and daughter to umpire together in NTFA history.
After watching mum Sally wave the flags earlier this year, Tillie began training a month ago and has since umpired two contests decided by 12 points or less.
The 21-year-old KFC employee said the butterflies were just as noticeable before the second game.
"It's still a little bit nerve-wracking," she said.
Sally, who is a nurse, said she didn't know much about football before her son began playing.
She has since officiated 12 games and plans to umpire long into the future.
"I used to muck around in the goals when he plays his matches - that's where my interest grew," she said.
"Tillie used to call football 'glorified catch' so there [wasn't] a real interest, but the more you do it the more interested you get.
"I watch it a lot more now with my boy and Tillie's getting a bit more interested [too]."
Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Association president Sarah Shepherd said the association hoped to eventually have all NTFAW matches umpired by women.
"There's been a lot of father-son or brother combos between field umpiring, boundaries and goals, but as far as I'm aware it's the first mother and daughter for the association," she said.
"To have them both on the goals, it's such an achievement and it really instills that [umpiring is] for everyone."
The organisation is always open to new members.
"It just gets you out and about and it's bit of exercise," Sally said.
"The club's really good, it's a good social outlet as well."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
