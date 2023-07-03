Matthew Johnson suffered the misfortune of hitting a hole-in-one that doesn't count.
Johnson, who has a handicap of two, was in a playing group with Mark Selby, Stephen Fox and Clint Bolton in a team ambrose event at Riverside when he achieved the feat on the 123-metre par-three 17th hole.
However, due to one of the group members still needing to take his two drives on the last two holes, they were unable to use Johnson's hole-in-one and ended up making a bogey four from the selected tee shot.
General manager Mark Boulton said the unusual occurrence has become a major talking point, likening it to a player striking a tee shot out of bounds, reloading and hitting that second tee shot into the hole, for par.
The additional three shots for the group didn't make a difference to the result of the competition as the top team of the day scored an impressive 55.5 in tough conditions.
School holiday golf will be played at Prospect Vale (July 13), Launceston (July 14), Mowbray (July 20) and Riverside (July 21).
The events are open to those under 21 years of age, with a handicap and played over 18 holes stableford as well as a nine-hole event for beginners.
Cost is $5 per person and a free barbeque will be held at Riverside after the final event. Start time for all courses is 9am and all junior golfers are welcome.
A very good field teed up at Greens Beach for the mid-winter youth classic.
With handicaps ranging from plus 4.5 to 54, a wide variety of male and female players enjoyed the beautiful weather on offer.
Clubs from all over the state were represented with Royal Hobart, Devonport and Scottsdale prominent.
The event had two classes, a 36-hole competition held over two days for under-24s and a nine-hole juniors class for children who don't have a handicap yet.
There were 36 entries for the youth competition and five in the nine-hole. Junior golfer Charlie Quill had a spectacular day with his first ever albatross on the par-five, ninth hole.
Gross placegetters were Ryan Thomas (first), Dylan Backhouse (second, Ronan Filgate (third) and Oscar Burrell (fourth) while nett placegetters were Lorissa Dobson (first), Rowan Figg (second), Phoenix Munoz (third) and Ollie Wetzel (fourth). Nine-hole placegetters were Fletcher Luttrell from Cameron Dobson, Skye Munoz, William Brewer and Henry Robertson.
A glow in the dark nearest the pin competition was taken out by Hayden Zantuck.
Lucas Cooper, Mani Jessup, Baxter Armstrong and Angus Gray won the teams event while gross placegetters were Jonty Lunson from Ryan Thomas, Eddison Lee and Ronan Filgate with the nett placegetters being Lucas Cooper from James Robinson, Ollie Wetzel and Lachlan Meaburn.
The overall weekend winners were Thomas (gross) and Wetzel (nett).
A good crowd enjoyed the Northern Golf annual dinner at Launceston.
Guest speakers Ross Hannah and Tony Wilks informed attendees of the developments at Country Club Tasmania and Launceston Golf Club.
The state pennant flags were presented to Riverside and Launceston women as well as Prospect Vale and Launceston men. Local flags were also presented to Prospect Vale, Launceston, Scottsdale, St Helens and Riverside.
There has been a secretarial change at Northern Golf with Rick Sindorff retiring after nine years.
Jo Murray took over from July 1 and can be reached at info@northerngolf.com.au or 0418 332176.
Longford veterans had their return visit to Launceston, coming with a 30-point lead after the home leg of the competition.
Launceston pegged back the deficit via a simple algorithm. A 42-point turnaround, mainly due to the green reading superiority, saw them successful over the two legs and president Chris Williams commented on the camaraderie aspect of the competition.
John Bardenhagen, Longford veterans captain, echoed similar sentiments and both looked forward to the 2024 contest.
After the 2022 CARJ cup, played between Colin Grant, Alan Caelli, Roger Green and Jim Kelly, was won by Green and Kelly, the foursome ventured to the Gold Coast for the 2023 version.
After a week of golf at Kooralbyn, Sanctuary Cove, Hope Island, The Glades, Brookwater and Lakelands, the contest was all square meaning Green and Kelly retained the cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.