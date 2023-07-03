Children as young as 12 are risking entering dangerous situations by accessing dating apps such as Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, Bumble and Grinder.
Bypassing age restrictions remains easy and could be dangerous to teenagers, criminology experts have warned.
A new study has dived into what motivates underage uses, how they access the sites and their experiences from interviewing 46 young adults who used these sites as minors.
"Worryingly, adolescents are exposed to multiple harms going on dating sites," Flinders University researcher Tahlia Hart said.
She said it could lead to experiences of inappropriate online abuse, grooming or sexual assault.
The study also found teenagers thought it was "normal" to be on adult dating apps whilst underage.
Detective Inspector Natasha Freeman, who is part of Tasmania Police's Cyber and Child Exploitation Crime Division, warned the growth of the internet had resulted in an "exponential increase" in reports of children being groomed online.
"Bypassing age restrictions on dating applications means that children move into an online environment with adults which is often highly sexualised, leading to a greater risk of children or young people being exposed to sexualised conduct," Detective Inspector Freeman said.
Anecdotally, she said online grooming occurred faster than in person.
Detective Inspector Freeman said Tasmania Police partnered with the Australian Federal Police in the Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team to investigate matters relating to the production, solicitation and distribution of child abuse materials.
The Australian Centre of Countering Child Exploitation (ACCCE) coordinates these types of investigations.
She warned adults who interacted with minors in an inappropriate or abusive manner online could find themselves subject to "very serious criminal charges carrying a significant risk of imprisonment".
Meanwhile, the study found interviewees reason for going on the dating sites included seeking friendship, romantic partners, sexual hook-ups and exploring identity concerns.
"There was also clearly a desire by many to be entertained as well as FOMO, a fear of missing out on activity in which their peers were seen or believed to be taking part in. For some, the taboo of engaging with adult sites was thrilling," Ms Hart said.
Children and young people needing help when encountering inappropriate online abuse should contact the officer of the E-Safety Commissioner or ACCCE.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
