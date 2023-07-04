The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Australian Under-18 Hockey Championships in Hobart

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings in action for Tasmania. Picture ClickInFocus
Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings in action for Tasmania. Picture ClickInFocus

A third straight win has left the Tasmanian men pushing for top spot in their pool at the Australian Under-18 Hockey Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.