A third straight win has left the Tasmanian men pushing for top spot in their pool at the Australian Under-18 Hockey Championships.
A 5-0 defeat of Queensland Gold featured two more goals from captain Max Johnstone (DiamondBacks) and a double for University's Oscar Sproule while Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings, who now plays for North West Grads, maintained his record of converting a penalty corner in each match so far.
Ben Read's team scored in all four quarters in Hobart to sit second on the Pool A ladder, level on points with Victoria but two behind them on goal difference.
The result followed a 4-0 defeat of NSW B and a 3-1 win over Western Australia which witnessed the only goal so far conceded by Canterbury's Henry Larkin.
Stebbings was captain of the Tassie under-16 side which claimed a bronze medal at the Hobart-based School Sport Australia tournament in August 2022, after which he made the All-Australian under-17 boys' hockey team. He was also named player of the tournament for the under-15s when the SSA event was held in Bathurst in 2021.
After Tuesday's rest day, the side returns to action at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre with the pivotal fixture against Victoria at 4pm on Wednesday before completing its pool commitments against Victoria Development on Thursday. Finals begin on Saturday.
The Tasmanian women sit third on the ladder after adding a win to their previous draw and loss.
Susan Brooks' side defeated South Australia 4-0 with a hat-trick for Launceston product Chloe White, who plays for West Devonport in the Greater Northern League competition, and another goal for captain Isabelle Kruimink (OHA).
The team drew 2-2 against Western Australia B and lost 2-0 to Victoria and returns to action against Queensland Maroon at 9am on Wednesday morning before their final roster game against NSW Blues on Thursday.
