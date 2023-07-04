A weekend of curated field trips, hands-on workshops, panel discussions and more is set for the biennial Tasmanian Community Landcare Conference this Spring.
The conference is closely linked to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, which according to Landcare Tasmania chief executive officer Peter Stronach has triggered an unprecedented global movement of community landcarers taking action on climate change.
"This conference is key to building on the current global momentum of people caring for land, water, and community," Mr Stronach said.
"It will be showcasing some of the leading sustainable land and water management practices happening around our state."
Perhaps the most unique part of the conference are carefully curated field trips that will explore current Landcare projects along Tasmania's east coast.
Mr Stronach said the conference weekend offers a wide range of speakers, hands-on workshops, field trip adventures, networking opportunities and the much anticipated Tasmanian Community Landcare Awards.
"An integral part of the conference program is the awards where nominated amazing landcarers are celebrated and recognised for their efforts and contributions towards healthy landscapes in Tasmania," Mr Stronach said.
"It brings together a network of people with a collective vision- that all Tasmanian communities are empowered and enabled to care for the land and water of Tasmania."
The program, soon to be announced, will tie in with Landcare Tasmania's five strategic intents: healthy landscapes, empowered communities, supportive network, collective voice and strong foundations.
"The conference will highlight case studies from all over Australia, and bring together community landcarers to share their knowledge, inspire positive action, and celebrate the important work being done in our communities."
The Landcare conference takes place at Spring Bay Mill from October 13 to 15, and tickets can be bought online through Landcare Tasmania's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
