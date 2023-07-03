The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dean Yates latest book Line in the Sand looks at trauma after a career in journalism

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
July 4 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Yates who now lives in Evandale is an advocate for mental health. Picture supplied.
Dean Yates who now lives in Evandale is an advocate for mental health. Picture supplied.

After moving to the idyllic, tranquil village of Evandale, former Reuters correspondent Dean Yates started experiencing flashbacks and nightmares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.