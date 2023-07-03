After moving to the idyllic, tranquil village of Evandale, former Reuters correspondent Dean Yates started experiencing flashbacks and nightmares.
In his dreams, he'd be running through the streets of Baghdad.
"My feet would actually be moving in bed and my wife Mary would tell me the next morning, she'd say 'I could feel your feet moving. I could hear the your toenails scratching the wooden frame of the bed.'"
Yates had been a correspondent and then Bureau Chief for Reuters in Baghdad at the height of Iraq war, "the biggest story in world" at the time.
What scared foreign journalists in Baghdad the most was getting kidnapped, which was essentially a death sentence, he said.
A few years into the job, two of his colleagues Saeed Chmagh and Namir Noor-Eldeen were killed by a US gunship. Their deaths were captured in an infamous US military video released by Wikileaks called 'Collateral Murder'.
In the peace of Evandale, away from the "madness" that he'd experienced in Iraq, Yates was experiencing the delayed trauma of the post-traumatic stress that he encountered in his years as a journalist.
He eventually ended seeking treatment at Ward 17 in Melbourne and has now published a memoir called Line in the Sand: A life changing journey through a body and mind after trauma.
When he took on the role of Bureau Chief in Baghdad, Yates and his wife discussed the pressure of being responsible for his staff but never talked about PTSD or the longterm psychological challenges.
There was a lack of awareness and and understanding of mental illness among journalists at the time, he said. People knew that they were stressed, they'd take breaks, drink more than they should but they never talked about mental illness.
"And part of it was the macho culture of journalism that you just got on with the job and you didn't want to show weakness. You didn't want to show the bosses that you couldn't hack it."
"Nothing can ever prepare you for the deaths of people that you're responsible for. No training will ever can ever prepare you for something like that."
Yates understands the trauma he felt after his staff's deaths as "moral injury."
He defines it as "a kind of accountability that some people go through when something dramatic happens."
"You assess your actions or your lack of actions, and you come to a conclusion that you actually failed."
The question that he was faced with was "How do I atone?"
Yates eventually became suicidal in 2016. He was still working for Reuters, editing stories from Evandale.
"I was very lucky because I told my wife Mary how I was feeling. I told her how bad I was."
Within weeks, Yates found himself at a psych ward which specialised in PTSD, surrounded by veterans and first responders.
"I discovered that I wasn't alone," he said
"We all had the same symptoms. We were all having flashbacks and nightmares. We all couldn't go into any crowded places and we had all put enormous strain on our families and our relationships."
In the Yates also confronted his "moral injury" and eventually held a memorial service for his staff. He was able to forgive himself and come away from the experience that he wasn't a bad person.
Through his book, he hopes to convey that human connection is "absolutely vital" to healing from trauma and that "people have to educate themselves make themselves aware of their own mental health."
Beyond the book, Yates hopes to keep advocating for first responders and veterans, a demographic that he says is "being brutalised" by system that's ruining their mental health.
He hopes that employers reading his book will see what happens when they don't look after their staff.
"The results can be devastating."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
