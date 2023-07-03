The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The ReDress Hub receives mammoth donation of vintage fabric

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Scavone and ReDress Hub founder Kirsty Maté. Picture by Nick Tantaro
Don Scavone and ReDress Hub founder Kirsty Maté. Picture by Nick Tantaro

For many years, Maria Scavone lovingly kept all of the off-cuts and spare rolls of fabric bought home by her husband, Paolo Scavone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.