For many years, Maria Scavone lovingly kept all of the off-cuts and spare rolls of fabric bought home by her husband, Paolo Scavone.
Now, nearly 60 years later, Mrs Scavone's treasured fabric will find a new life after being donated to the ReDress Hub in Launceston.
ReDress Hub founder Kirsty Maté said the fabric was "a time capsule into eras past".
"We were very fortunate to have been donated Mrs Scavone's fabric," she said.
"It's been kept in pristine condition because they've all been stored away from the light in a dry space.
"The fabrics have beautiful, retro designs from the 60s and 70s and these amazing, rich, vibrant colors and patterns."
Ms Maté said after Mrs Scavone's passing, her sons found suitcases full of fabric.
"According to their three sons, Reno, Roberto, and Don Scavone, Mr Scavone worked at Universal Textiles in Hobart from the 1960s to the 1980s and would bring home any fabric that was damaged or to be otherwise thrown out," she said.
"Their mother used to use the fabric to make countless items of clothing for them growing up, as well as curtains. All kinds of things, really.
"I think all up there are around 10 garbage bags full of fabric.
"So when the brothers came across this amazing stash, they didn't know what to do with it, but they knew they wanted to do something really special."
Ms Maté said she was grateful to be able to give Mrs Scavone's fabric an extended life through the ReDress Hub.
"To think that it could have all ended up in landfill is just so saddening," she said.
"But now people can enjoy them and wear them, and you know, and keep them in use for longer and longer."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
