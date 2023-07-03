Jai Lette, 20, originally from Scottsdale, is mentally and physically preparing for an arduous journey of kayaking, hiking and cycling through Northern Queensland with his good friend Pat Sowerby.
Mr Lette, whose parents still live in Scottsdale, met Mr Sowerby, 19, when they were students at Emmanuel College at the University of Queensland.
"Patrick was just across the hallway to me, so every time I'd wake up I'd see him there in the morning," Mr Lette said.
Through a shared love of sport and having immediate family members who are cancer survivors, the pair were inspired to help.
"We've both been touched by cancer and have seen firsthand the devastation and impact this can have on family, friends and the wider community," Mr Lette said.
Mr Sowerby said that the challenge was a way of honouring those who have survived and those who've died.
After tossing around a few ideas, they came up with the plan of crossing the three islands in Northern Queensland, Stradbroke, Moreton and Fraser Island, in one ago.
In September, the two will start their challenge at the bottom of North Stradbroke Island. They'll hike up the island, kayak to Moreton Island then hike across. They'll then kayak 16 kilometres into the mainland and then cycle 220 kilometers up to Fraser Island. They'll finish off by kayaking to Fraser Island then hike up to the northernmost point of Fraser Island.
The journey will be a total of 530 kilometres which they're aiming to complete in 8 days.
They wanted to do something physically challenging to motivate themselves but also to symbolise the struggle of "what cancer is and how it affects people," Mr Lette said.
In about a week's time they'll be preparing by crossing the Kepler Track in New Zealand which will be 60-70 kilometres, over 3-4 days in winter conditions.
It's a stark difference to tropical Queensland but it's attempt to experience an extreme environment and learn how to deal with challenges, Mr Lette said.
The journey won't just be one filled with physical and environmental challenges but mental ones too.
"It's just a measure of mental strength," Mr Sowerby said.
The whole point of it is to "suffer a little bit" to show people their dedication to the cause.
They've set themselves a hefty goal of $75,000 to support Relay for Life for the education and preventative work they do around cancer.
"If, at the end of the day, the only thing that comes out of the journey was making some people laugh, I would see that as an absolute win," Mr Sowerby said.
"By capturing and sharing these silly moments, we hope that we can inspire a few chuckles and perhaps remind people to cherish life's lighter side, especially in the face of adversity."
For more information on Bic and Chai's journey, visit: relayforlife.org.au/fundraisers/BicChai
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.