The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jai and Pat prepare to hike, cycle and kayak through Northern Queensland

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jai Lette and Patrick Sowerby will experience a range of environmental, physical and mental challenges on their journey. Picture supplied.
Jai Lette and Patrick Sowerby will experience a range of environmental, physical and mental challenges on their journey. Picture supplied.

Jai Lette, 20, originally from Scottsdale, is mentally and physically preparing for an arduous journey of kayaking, hiking and cycling through Northern Queensland with his good friend Pat Sowerby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.