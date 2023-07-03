Staff of Launceston's historic Fred French Home celebrated its merger with Respect Aged Care on Monday, becoming a part of the facilities growing network of aged care homes.
Fred French General Manager Mary O'Neill said the merger was a positive step forward, allowing more access to allied health suppliers.
"That makes it a lot easier for us when we need anything, that's the advantage of having a bigger company," Ms O'Neill said.
The Fred French Masonic Nursing Home first opened in 1962, and initially began as an 18 bed "rest home" for the care of local Freemasons, their wives and unmarried daughters.
The home grew throughout the decades eventually supporting over 80 residents.
Ms O'Neill said residents wouldn't face any day to day changes, but would have more support at their fingertips.
"They've got a bigger supply bucket if you like to call on more allied health staff if we need them whether it's physios, podiatrists or other allied health professionals."
"It's an amazing opportunity for Launceston to have, because it's not just here- it's also through Peace Haven and Tyler Village, who are a part of Respect as well."
She said in a time with staff shortages in the aged care sector, the three centres allowed them to call on help anytime they needed.
"It's a wonderful opportunity that we have that kind of coverage in Launceston," she said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
