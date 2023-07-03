The price of bus tickets is changing for some, particularly those who are living outside of Tasmania's four major centres.
The state government has announced the new fare structure, which will impact those in regional areas the most and will begin from Monday, July 10.
However, the change comes with the promise a majority of trips will cost the same or be cheaper.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said fares would be based on distance, no matter where passengers traveled.
Fares will be based on 10 kilometre increments along each route, to be measured from the central interchanges at Launceston, Devonport, Burnie and Hobart.
There will be no changes to the cost of urban Launceston routes, while child and student fares will remain the same statewide.
Most significantly, an adult-paying trip between Mole Creek and Launceston has been slashed by $12.40, while the cost of travelling from Cressy will rise slightly by 40 cents.
Daily caps, Daytripper tickets, and 20 per cent discounts for smartcards and 10-trip tickets, where available, will not change.
Mr Ferguson said the fare structure would apply a uniform fare structure throughout the state, signaling a change from what had been used.
"Fares haven't changed for several years, and because most fares will be the same or cheaper under the new structure, it is not designed to increase fare revenue but to encourage more people to use public transport," Mr Ferguson said.
Adult and adult concession non-urban Greencard holders will need to update their default trip to match new non-urban zone boundaries. Transportme holders are not required to update their cards.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.