Record breaking opening batter Ben McDermott is destined to stay at the Hobart Hurricanes until at least 2026.
The 28-year-old bit-hitter, who was the first player to score tons in consecutive Big Bash League matches, has signed a contract extension which will see him complete a decade in purple.
McDermott is one of the country's premier top-order batters, having featured in nine editions of the BBL, beginning with the Melbourne Renegades.
His form in purple has been prolific, amassing 2296 runs at a strike-rate of 139.07 in 82 appearances. This has included 110 sixes, 12 half-centuries and three centuries. Overall, his 148 T20 matches have produced an average of 29.91.
After eight years being a part of the Tasmanian Tigers program, McDermott elected not to renew his state contract ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season, and return to his state of birth - Queensland - with his young family.
"It was genuinely a really difficult decision to make," McDermott revealed.
"Ultimately, family comes before everything, which I know everyone down in Tassie was really understanding and supportive of, but it was a really hard decision given how long I was down there, how much I grew as a cricketer during my time in that program, and the fact that a lot of the guys I played with for all of those years are some of my best mates."
McDermott is renowned for his white-ball game the world over, having also played in The Hundred in the UK and SA20 in South Africa, represented Australia in 23 Twenty20 internationals and is currently plying his trade for the Hampshire Hawks in the UK's Vitality Blast.
"The fact that competitions like the Big Bash allow players to move around a little bit is perfect for me," he added. "So I'm rapt that I will still have the opportunity to play with a lot of those guys and spend some quality time down in Tassie over the next few years.
"Plus, on-field, I really believe we have a great team that can make history for the Hurricanes. We had pretty much all of the ingredients last year, and things just didn't quite go our way when it counted. With a couple of tweaks here and there, I'm really excited about what we can achieve not just in BBL13, but beyond that as well."
Hurricanes memberships for the upcoming BBL season were released for sale on Monday. The WBBL season begins on October 19 and the BBL on December 7.
Fixtures for the upcoming seasons will be released in the coming week.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.