Our Elders was the theme of this year's NAIDOC Week flag raising, highlighting the achievements made by lutruwita's Indigenous Elders, who helped pave the way for Aboriginal Tasmanians.
The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) car park was packed to the brim on Monday, where TAC chair Graeme Gardner spoke on the role Elders have had in Tasmania's history.
"I think NAIDOC week shines a light on Aboriginal culture, but also acts as a reminder that it shouldn't be just a week," Mr Gardner said.
"We should always be celebrating our culture ongoing, and the broader community should be really wanting to invest in our knowledge by taking note of that."
NAIDOC, which stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee, is a national week where events are held in the first week of July each year to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Indigenous Australians.
Mr Gardner said he was pleased to see young people embrace their culture.
"I think the future looks good for the Aboriginal community, but what we need to do as a society is provide opportunity... I think you'll see a change in how we live our lives to be very inclusive and also very environmentally conscious," he said.
TAC northern regional manager Lisa Coulson said it was an exciting day for Palawa Aboriginal community of lutruwita.
"It's really exciting that the community gets to acknowledge our Aboriginal Elders for the path that they've paved for younger Aboriginal community members of today," Ms Coulson said.
It's also a special occasion for the TAC, who this year celebrate their 50 year anniversary.
"We've held flag raising ceremonies for many, many years and it's the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's 50th anniversary this year, so we're also celebrating that through different events throughout the year," Ms Coulson said.
The 2023 Tasmanian Aborigine of the year was also unveiled at the flag raising - Rodney Gibbons, who could not attend the event.
Ms Coulson said NAIDOC week was a time to celebrate community, culture and heritage.
"It's a great opportunity with different activities planned throughout the week for the Aboriginal community... everyone comes together," Ms Coulson said.
Ms Coulson said many events were planned throughout NAIDOC week in Launceston, including a much anticipated traditional trivia night between the Launceston and Burnie Aboriginal Centres.
"It's quite a claim to fame in the Aboriginal community so we're looking forward to that," Ms Coulson said.
"The culmination of NAIDOC week throughout lutruwita this year and every year is a big NAIDOC ball that we have and this year, it's in Launceston."
She said there will also be a march and rally in Launceston on Friday which departs the TAC at 11am and finishes at Civic Square.
A full list of events throughout NAIDOC Week can be found on the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's website.
