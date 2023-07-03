Sport identities spruiking stadium

SEVERAL sporting identities have now been trotted out to spruik a new stadium, a project that's caused needless community division, despair and anger from the day it was announced. It's also been evident from day one that well over half the Tasmanian population is opposed to it. For a good reason, when there are so many more urgent priorities for our state - not least of which is ensuring everyone has a roof over their head. Initial plans for redeveloping the Macquarie Point site included a Reconciliation Park, an Arts and Cultural Centre, social housing and a people's park-a wonderful concept. Federal funding was granted for such a redevelopment project - with no mention it should all go towards building a football stadium to comply with the AFL's rather high-handed demands. But that original concept was completely superseded when the AFL arrogantly insisted that for Tasmania to finally have its own team, a new stadium must be built. And it must be built at the Macquarie Point site. How outrageous. Especially when we already have two stadiums where AFL games have been played for some time, one of which is already being refurbished. What is even more outrageous, though, is that our premier committed us to a one-sided deal with the AFL without apparently consulting with his colleagues. A deal that will mean the inevitable cost blow-outs will be borne by Tasmanians, along with the penalty costs for over-runs on the project's timeline which could also see the licence withdrawn. No wonder so many Tasmanians are furious - or that two Liberal MPs chose to resign over this deal about which so little detail has been revealed.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
The spirit of Tasmanians was certainly alive and kicking, with 7,189 footy fans voting with their feet, celebrating the wares of both genders at North Hobart Oval on Saturday (July 1).
That's 7,189 ticks of approval for a Tasmanian AFL team at the next state election.
Rob Booth, Riverside
I HAVE contacted West Tamar council to complain about the lack of a footpath on one of the oldest streets in Riverside. I also wrote to one of our new councillors and got a reply saying the person was on holiday, which she needed to talk to. Then no further response, having written to her again last week. It is unsafe to walk without a path. At least the vegetation should be cut back off the road and a gravel verge to get safely off the road. Old post stumps also protrude from the ground just to trip on. Take a look sometime. You won't believe how narrow this goat track is.
David Rowlings, Riverside
WITH the state pollies at every photo op there is at the moment, it looks like there could be an election on the way.
Stephen Morgan, Summerhill
WHAT an extreme tragedy. One could only imagine the fear of the last moments of those poor souls pertaining to the submarine that disintegrated trying to view the Titanic. Especially for the young lad who did not want to go, but allegedly his father, who was so interested in the Titanic, pressured him to go. Gosh, what a disaster.
I am 86 and have enjoyed a privileged life, but these people are all around my mid-fifties, except for the lad. What value do you place on life to attempt these absolutely enormous risks "to quell their adventurous satisfaction"? And, of course, being so rich, the costs are incidental.
During the Musk adventure into space, there are people lining up to pay exorbitant fees to risk their life on an adventure. Climbing to the top of Mount Everest, where there is little or no air. A huge gamble on one's life, like the recent death of that experienced climber. Money and the lack of safety blinds these thrill seekers hence tragedy like we are experiencing with this lost submersible. A huge price to pay for a thrill and adventure!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.