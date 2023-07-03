Sport identities spruiking stadium

SEVERAL sporting identities have now been trotted out to spruik a new stadium, a project that's caused needless community division, despair and anger from the day it was announced. It's also been evident from day one that well over half the Tasmanian population is opposed to it. For a good reason, when there are so many more urgent priorities for our state - not least of which is ensuring everyone has a roof over their head. Initial plans for redeveloping the Macquarie Point site included a Reconciliation Park, an Arts and Cultural Centre, social housing and a people's park-a wonderful concept. Federal funding was granted for such a redevelopment project - with no mention it should all go towards building a football stadium to comply with the AFL's rather high-handed demands. But that original concept was completely superseded when the AFL arrogantly insisted that for Tasmania to finally have its own team, a new stadium must be built. And it must be built at the Macquarie Point site. How outrageous. Especially when we already have two stadiums where AFL games have been played for some time, one of which is already being refurbished. What is even more outrageous, though, is that our premier committed us to a one-sided deal with the AFL without apparently consulting with his colleagues. A deal that will mean the inevitable cost blow-outs will be borne by Tasmanians, along with the penalty costs for over-runs on the project's timeline which could also see the licence withdrawn. No wonder so many Tasmanians are furious - or that two Liberal MPs chose to resign over this deal about which so little detail has been revealed.