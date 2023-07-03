A Burnie magistrate's ruling that TT-Line was guilty of an animal welfare breach in the deaths of 16 polo ponies has been quashed.
The horses died while in transit from Tasmania to Victoria aboard a converted refrigeration truck that travelled aboard the Spirit of Tasmania overnight on January 28, 2018.
TT-Line was charged and convicted of using a method of management reasonably likely to result in unreasonable and unjustifiable pain and suffering to animals, and 28 further charges relating to a failure to individually stall the horses.
The ferry operator's lawyers appealed the conviction of the first charge when it was delivered by Magistrate Leanne Topfer in Burnie in October last year.
On Monday morning the Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeal ruled in favour of the lawyers for TT-Line.
In a lengthy decision, Justice Stephen Estcourt and Acting Justices David Porter and Brian Martin ruled that they would allow the appeal.
Acting Justice Martin said he believed the verdict should simply be changed to one of not guilty, while Justice Estcourt and Acting Justice Porter differed and ruled the charge should be reheard by a different magistrate.
The decision adds another indefinite delay to resolution of the already lengthy criminal case, which has already seen multiple appeals unsuccessfully raised by TT-Line's lawyers.
